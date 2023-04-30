CANYONVILLE — Excited chatter filled the air as girls walked, skipped and leapt back into their favorite space at the Umpqua Athletics gym just outside of Canyonville.
"It's my home away from home," said Abby Powell, a 13-year-old Green resident who competed in both the junior and senior teams during the 2022-23 season as part of the stunt team. "I tell people, 'If I'm not at home, I'm at the gym.'"
"We made them take a a break, so they were very anxious to get in the gym. They were asking 'can we tumble?'" said Head Coach Shelley Martinez. "Even though we say cheerleading isn't a sport, these girls work hard."
That dedication and work paid off recently, in a big way.
The youth cheerleaders have been on break for the last two weeks since they competed and won, several times over, at the Sharp International's Las Vegas Nationals competition April 12.
Umpqua Athletics wins include first place for the Senior Elite Allstars, first place for Junior Advanced Allstars, first place in showmanship for the gym overall and third place for the senior stunt team. Emmarie Freamon, a 9-year-old from Canyonville, also took third place in the youth division for tumbling.
The Nevada event was the last hurrah of a very busy year of practicing, traveling and winning across the state and the west coast.
Umpqua Athletics is a competitive cheer and tumbling organization. The group, previously Umpqua Cheer, has five different cheer teams separated by age and experience. The traveling teams compete seven times each season, mostly in the north end of the state, but they also commit to one national competition a year.
This year their win at the Knotts Berry Farm competition got them invited to the Las Vegas competition. Thirteen kids performed on the senior team, 12 on the junior team and five on the senior stunt team.
Emmarie is in her first year at the local cheerleading gym and had perfected her move — the round off backhand spring — just the week before the competition.
"It was very exciting, but I was really nervous," she said.
That nervous-but-excited feeling was a common thread that ran through all the girls who gathered to speak about their Nevada win, talking over each other just like they tumble through their routines.
"I was literally shaking in our stunts, because I didn't know how we're going to do," said Kambria Wynegar, 9, of Riddle. Kambria is one of the junior team flyers — cheerleaders who get thrown into the air during the routine.
"If one of us goes wrong, then the whole thing tumbles down," said Abby, who performs as part of the stunt squad, the group hat forms the base of lifts and stunts.
But their practice and dedication helped settle their nerves and they came out on top against 15 other teams in the junior division and seven other teams in the senior division. With their wins, the group got invited to participate at a higher level in Hawaii in early 2024. Martinez said the families are still deciding if they're ready to travel that far.
For now Umpqua Athletics members are focused on their upcoming summer camp, where the experienced participants help Martinez and other head coach Paige Powers introduce newcomers to their preferred activity.
The girls look forward to getting back into the gym, practicing more challenging stunts and moves and meeting new members.
"It's nice to see how much they progress," said Angel Hawthorne, 12, of Riddle, who competed on the junior and senior teams and has been with the organization for five years.
In the 2022-23 season, 75 kids from around the county were involved in the Umpqua Athletics gym, though not everyone competed. Martinez said the gym offers kids a place to keep working on their skills and building their confidence outside of an academic setting.
"Even if they have a crappy day at school, they can come the gym," she said.
The girls agreed before zooming off to practice some more.
