After an 18 month hiatus, the art gallery at Umpqua Community College will reopen on Jan. 3.
The gallery will feature the work of Los Angeles-based photographer Richard Greene. The photographic exhibit, called “Abstract Architectural” “brings an optic-twisting perspective to urban landscapes” which, according to the press release, “creates temporary optical illusions using exteriors and colors of grouped buildings.”
“I hope that you don’t know what you’re seeing,” Greene said in the press release. “My background as a musician has me interpreting architectural forms as music, full of harmonies and cross-rhythms, all captured in steel, brick, glass and concrete.”
Located in the Whipple Fine Arts building, the gallery is free to students and the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The art gallery’s primary focus is to showcase the work of quality artists for the education and cultural benefit of our students and residents of Douglas County,” said Susan Rochester, the chair of arts and humanities at UCC. “We schedule the exhibits to correlate with current curriculum. Greene’s art aligns with the upcoming term’s focus on a foundation in elements and principles of design and color theory.”
This show is one of several that was postponed when the gallery closed for the pandemic following the winter 2020 term. Greene’s showing will run until Feb. 2. Other artists’ showings scheduled in the gallery for 2022 include Lindsey Dunnagan from Feb. 7 until March 10; Maria Ruggiero from March 28 to April 28; and the UCC Student Art Exhibition from May 5 to June 3.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
