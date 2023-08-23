Umpqua Plein Air exhibit opens Saturday SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Plein Air exhibit opens SaturdayThe Umpqua Plein Air 2023 exhibit opens Saturday with a reception from 4-7 p.m. at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center in Roseburg.There will be small bites and sips, and live music. Guest juror Erik Sandgren will make remarks and announce awards at 5:45 p.m.The plein air event celebrates the landscape of the Umpqua Valley where artists have been painting outside for the past week.The student galley will feature art from young artists who created during the Aug. 19 “Young Artists en Plein Air” event.The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday until Oct. 27. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Mud volleyball tournament sees chaos and camaraderie at Blackberry Festival Longtime Riddle, Days Creek football coach Gene Forman dies at 79 Southern Oregon Blues Festival under scrutiny for contract disputes, failed payments Roberts Mountain Fire burns over 10 acres Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Chicago White Sox Team Stax L.A. Angels Team Stax Minnesota Team Stax St. Louis Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax
