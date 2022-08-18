Douglas County will get the opportunity to see the land we know and love through the eyes of others when Umpqua Plein Air returns next week.
Now in its 12th year, this juried event attracts artist from across the Pacific Northwest. For an entire week, these artists explore anywhere within the boundaries of Douglas County to make art.
The point of Plein Air, a style of art developed in 19th-century France, is to leave behind the studio and embrace painting and drawing in open air. The Umpqua Valley Arts Association provides an interactive map of suggested locations, but artists are welcome to choose any location within the county’s limits for their art.
The competition expanded its boundaries last year, though staff didn’t expect such positive feedback.
“It is such a cool event and the artists really, really love the vibe in Douglas County,” said Sarah Holborow, Umpqua Valley Arts community outreach and development director. “They think that everyone is so incredibly welcoming, they love interacting with community members and going to Douglas County businesses. It’s such a win for our community to have an event like this.”
Virtual orientation will be held Thursday, with the actual event beginning Monday. Artists do not have to paint every day to participate. Three paintings or drawings completed outdoors during the week can then be submitted for judging.
This year’s Umpqua Plein Air guest juror is Yong Hong Zhong, a Portland-based watercolor art. He will evaluate all art entered by the registered artists and choose the Top 40 awards of distinction. Zhong will also be offering a watercolor demonstration event following the conclusion of Plein Air.
Awards will be presented during the opening reception, held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Umpqua Plein Air paintings will be on display through Oct. 28. Registration is still open for artists interested in participating in this event. Find more info at uvarts.com/umpqua-plein-air.
In the spirit of continued expansion, the event’s youth aspect has grown to offer opportunities across the county. Before, young artists had only one opportunity during the week to try their hand at plein air art, but Holborow said organizers really wanted to expand and offer more opportunities to young artists.
So, UVA partnered with Elkton Community Education Center and the Oregon Coast School of Art to offer paint out experiences at three locations across the county from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with these other organizations to really make sure we are offering youth programing and opportunities to as many kids in the county as possible,” Holborow said. “We really feel this is the year to expand our programming to some of Douglas County’s outlying areas.”
This opportunity is open to anyone under the age of 18 and, thanks to an anonymous community sponsor, every young artist registered ahead of time will receive their own art kit so they can continue making art at home.
Both the youth paint out and the kits are offered free of charge.
Registration should be completed at bit.ly/3poeqft. Works will be gathered after Saturday’s events and those chosen will be on display in the Student Gallery throughout the Umpqua Plein Air exhibit timeframe.
The Umpqua Valley Arts Center, located at 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission fee to the center.
“It’s just so powerful and such a great opportunity after this event is over to walk through our galleries and just get a glimpse of our community through the eyes and hands of these incredible artist,” Holborow said. “We get to see just what they see of Douglas County.”
