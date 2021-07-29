On Friday, the Umpqua Valley Arts Association will celebrate its golden anniversary.
The origin story began in the 1950s, when a local group recognized a void in the area. At first, the group that would call itself the Roseburg Art Association answered the lack of an art presence in the community with small exhibits held around town.
In 1968, the group found a way to showcase local artists on a completely new scale. That was the beginning of the Summer Arts Festival and the growth of an art-centered community in Douglas County.
Three years later, the Umpqua Valley Arts Association was born. It was formed from a merger of the Roseburg Art Association, the Umpqua Valley Art Center, Roseburg Art Festival Committee and the Douglas Arts Council. At its core, the association is a nonprofit organization that has spent the last half-century dedicated to art education, art appreciation, service to artists and art organizations, and to the Douglas County community.
The association has called its current location, the former military hospital on West Harvard Avenue, home since 1973. At the time, the Umpqua Valley Art Center occupied the building’s second floor. It was cramped quarters, with just enough room for one classroom and a few small rooms for art displays.
After the merger, the associstion approached the city of Roseburg, which owns the building, about expanding into other parts of the building. The association has since grown to encompass not only the entire historical building but some of the surrounding property.
The community arts center operates six art gallery spaces, a workshop studio, a full-sized pottery studio and a retail shop full of local arts. Local and regional artists of nearly every medium and experience level are featured within its walls and a host of events are held both in the center and on the grounds surrounding it.
These events include the Summer Arts Festival, still going strong after 52 years, Art in the Park, Handmade Holiday and more. The association also hosts Umpqua Plein Air, which draws artists from all over for days of art in the great outdoors of the Umpqua Valley.
The association’s support of the arts includes a variety of educational programs. General arts education was an early goal, but the association recognized the need for support in schools in the early ‘90s. Thus, the school outreach program Art Express was created. Trained volunteers journey to local schools to provide hour-long lessons focused on art history and exploring the social meanings of art.
“This organization means the world to me and is absolutely crucial to the vibrancy of our community,” said Nancy Lehrbach, who has been an association member and volunteer since 1972. “I remain involved because I believe arts and culture have the ability to transform lives and communities. This organization provided essential opportunities and experiences for my children and grandchildren, and I will do everything in my power to make sure it remains thriving and serving youth in our community for many generations to come.”
In June, the association named Emily Brandt its 14th executive director. Brandt hopes to continue growing the association and its impact on the community, including a more “active role in economic development efforts in our area.” She also hopes to expand the association’s involvement with the county’s more rural areas.
“I’m a strong believer in the positive impact arts and culture centers bring to communities, especially rural communities like ours,” Brandt said. “A future for the arts is a future for our community and I am honored to lead our organization into its next 50 years.”
The association will celebrate its first 50 years — and toast to the next 50 — with a “season-long celebration.” The first, called PARTy in the Park, will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday. The event includes food, drinks, raffles and live entertainment from That Other Band. The center will also be open for tours of the current exhibits. Tickets are $25 a person and can be purchased online or by contacting the art center at 541-672-2532.
“Not only will we be celebrating the rich history of our organization and the many years of service to the community through arts and culture education and programming, but we will also be looking forward to the bright future of the arts in Douglas County over the next 50 years,” said Community Outreach Director Sarah Holborow. “It’s a very exciting time for us.”
The celebration will continue Oct. 16 with the 50th Anniversary Gala: Evening of the Arts.
