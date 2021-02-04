The Umpqua Valley Arts has issued a call to artists for three exhibit opportunities.
A Watched Pot Always Boils is an exhibit scheduled for April 2 through June 4. It will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. According to the press release, this will be done by "looking through an intersectional lens at agency, access and opportunity in order to shed light on our what it takes to participate fully in American society, to tell one’s own story, and to shape the destiny of one’s community." Submission cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Apply at www.bit.ly/2YDts3B by Feb. 26.
Postcards for a New Year is open to artists from across Douglas County. It is a postcard/small works show, with no more than three pieces of art per artist to be showcased. The theme is post-card size art that describes your hopes for the new year. All pieces must be under 5 inches by 7 inches, and mediums can include collage, digital, watercolor and acrylic. All ages are welcome and no submission fee is required. All submissions must have the artist's name and name of the artwork listed on the back of the work and this information must match registration information. Register at www.bit.ly/36Bqn8t by March 15.
The 2021 Artworks Northwest Biennial: A regional juried art show is open to work from across the Pacific Northwest (Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, British Columbia, Western Montana, and Western Wyoming) and is open to all media. Submission deadline is April 16. Prizes range from $1,000 to $100. Artists can submit up to five images. Cost is $25 for association members and $35 for non-members. Apply at www.bit.ly/3jbFTwV.
Artists are also welcome to submit works of all mediums to sell at the Gift Gallery. Apply at www.bit.ly/36yvt5l.
