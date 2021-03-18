The Umpqua Valley Arts has issued a call to artists for the following exhibit:
The 2021 Artworks Northwest Biennial: A regional juried art show is open to work from across the Pacific Northwest (Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, British Columbia, Western Montana, and Western Wyoming) and is open to all media. Submission deadline is April 16.
Prizes range from $1,000 to $100. Artists can submit up to five images. Cost is $25 for association members and $35 for non-members. Apply at www.bit.ly/3jbFTwV.
Artists are also welcome to submit works of all mediums to sell at the Gift Gallery. Apply at www.bit.ly/36yvt5l.
