The Umpqua Valley Arts Association will host a variety of artwork when it opens five new exhibits on Nov. 1.
The Hallie Brown Ford Gallery will feature a group show featuring artwork by young, emerging artists residing right here in the Umpqua Valley called “Welcoming.”
“This next round of exhibits is all about us! Douglas County Artists shaking the tree in art and around the state,” said Gallery Director Sandee McGee.
“Welcoming” is co-curated by two UVA Gallery Committee members, Jayden Dukes and Serena Swanson, who worked closely with the artists themselves under the guidance of two other gallery committee members, Larry Safley and Kevin Eckerman.
“The artists have been involved in every aspect of this exhibit, from the postcard, down to the layout and design of the show,” McGee said. “We can’t wait to celebrate their work, which in some cases (probably most cases) has never been viewed by the public.”
More local artists will be shown throughout UVA’s five gallery spaces. The Red Door Gallery will feature a show titled “Fired Earth,” featuring ceramic artworks by 14 UVA Clay Place students. Multiple techniques will be on display, including wheel throwing, hand building, scoring and slipping, coils and pinch pots.
The Student Gallery is once again dedicated to the children of Douglas County with a show titled “Freedom.”
The show will feature artwork made by the teens from River Rock, Fowler House, Rising Light and the Juvenile Detention Center. According to McGee, the pieces featured in this exhibit are the creative results from asking each of the students “what freedom mean to you?”
UVA partnered with with Gallery Northwest in the Corridor Gallery.
“We really wanted to put a spotlight on the incredibly active artist co-op on Jackson Street. There are decades of experience between them and it shows in their work,” McGee said. “Plus they have workshops and folks should know about all the opportunities in our hometown, to grow, learn and be creative.”
Gallery II will showcase the work of Hans-Dieter (Hah-Day) Honscheid in a solo show titled “Line, Form, and Life.” McGee says Honschied co-facilitates UVA’s Life Drawing class and has been engaged in the process of drawing the figure for many years. The exhibit will include figure drawings and bronze sculptures in a body of work that details Honschied’s dedication to experimentation and his consistent exploration of line, form and the figure.
“UVA wanted to close out the year with a celebration of who we are and what we make!” McGee said.
The new exhibits will begin with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The event is free and the public is welcome.
All five exhibits will be on display until Dec. 24. The Art Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sunday, Monday and all major holidays.
