The Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Club will be holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 at its clubhouse, 870 SE Jackson St., Roseburg.
Visitors will be able to watch trains, see some interesting videos, talk with club members about the hobby and actually operate trains themselves. All ages are welcome, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The club is open to new members and provides a friendly introduction and entry into the hobby.
Information: 541 217-6095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.