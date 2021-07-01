Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra early bird registration has opened for all new and returning students and runs through Thursday.
UVYO offers classes for new and existing students on violin, viola, cello and string bass. Rehearsals run September-May on Thursday afternoons between 4-6 p.m., depending on class placement.
Some instruments are available for rent from UVYO on a first come, first served basis. Early bird fees are $70 per student or $200 per family of 3 or more. After Thursday, fees rise to $90 per student and $240 per family of 3 or more.
Forms, including the media and liability, registration, instrument rental agreement and T-shirt order forms can be printed from www.umpquavalleyyo.org/registration and should be mailed with payment to UVYO, PO Box 549, Roseburg, OR 97470. Alternatively, forms and registration fees can be dropped off in person between 4-5 p.m. each Thursday in May at Umpqua Valley Christian School, 18585 Dixonville Road, Roseburg.
New students should contact Kristin Parks at 541-643-5035 after registering if an instrument is needed.
