What would you do if the world was coming to an end? For the world’s most famous sponge, the answer is easy.
Save the day, of course.
That’s the goal for SpongeBob Square- Pants and his friends, in Umpqua Actors Community Theatre’s summer production “SpongeBob the Musical.”
SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and the rest of this colorful, under the sea cast are enjoying a normal day in Bikini Bottom when the pending eruption of Mount Humongous suddenly threatens everything they know.
Ever the optimist, SpongeBob recruits his friends to help him stop the eruption and save their home.
“It’s very exciting, it’s very wacky, it’s very colorful and it is very much out of my actual norm,” Levi Yutzie said of playing SpongeBob. “I’m quacky, but not as quacky as SpongeBob. I’m just as positive as him but I view the world more in a normal setting than he does, where he thinks everything is just hunky-dory. It’s strange playing this very, very happy-go-lucky creature.”
Yutzie got a taste of wacky and happy when he played Buddy in UACT’s winter production “Elf the Musical.” It’s been hard, he said, playing such recognizable characters and trying to make them different than what everyone expects.
“I think I made SpongeBob my character more, because he just wants to prove more and more that he’s not just the fry cook everyone knows,” Yutzie said. “He’s the SpongeBob that does karate in his garage, I would say. He seems like that kind of guy. But also, he just wants to prove that anyone can do something incredibly dangerous and amazing and come out on top.”
The script’s forward encourages actors to take these recognizable characters and make them their own. For some, it’s the costume. Others, the voice, but they have each owned characters that have been airing on Nickelodeon’s number one children’s series since 1999.
It is a highly technical play, director Melody Schwegel said. There are eye-patches and four-legged tap dances, over 300 light cues, almost 200 background projection slides and hundreds of costumes. There are 29 cast members ranging in age from 11 to 43, not to mention the numerous behind the scenes help that will help with quick changes, lighting, costumes and sound.
The story, according to the cast, is highly relatable and appropriate for any age. It has a range of moral lessons that newcomer Will Irwin said he was surprised by.
“The show, to me, is about being stupid. This is about heartbreak, conflict, conflict resolution, humility,” he said. “It’s the essence of the American story. Honestly, we’ve been sitting here talking for about five minutes and it’s all me trying to sell a show called ‘SpongeBob’ and I cannot believe I’m doing this. When we started this, we asked ourselves ‘do we really want to be a part of this,’ and honestly, this is nothing like what we thought when we saw the title.”
Irwin joined the play to spend time with his 13-year-old daughter, who is a member of the ensemble. Musicals aren’t really his thing, he said, but he can’t deny the lessons his daughter, and then the rest of his family, learned by participating.
“Every time these plays happen, I think ‘I can’t believe I just saw that in Roseburg,’” Irwin said. “People should come to this. It will be worth their time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.