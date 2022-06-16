The community is welcome to come celebrate the opening of a groundbreaking new exhibit at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
The opening reception for "Rural" will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Umpqua Valley Arts building, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Remarks will be made at 5:45 p.m.
This opening reception will include live entertainment and light refreshments. It is free to the public.
"Rural" features rural Oregon artists and their selected works. Artists had to come from a community with less than 35,000 people to be eligible to participate. Tiffany Hokanson and Bob Keefer have curated this exhibit.
"During times of change, when the divide between urban and rural is highlighted everywhere, artwork serves as a bridge to parts of Oregon which have long been considered remote and removed from contemporary society. Through this exhibit, masterpieces created by rurally based artists shed light on urban and rural differences while showcasing the breadth and depth of artwork created throughout rural Oregon," the press release said.
Also available will be the "Freedom" exhibit in the Student Gallery. According to the press release, young artists throughout the county examined the boundaries found in creative freedom.
Both exhibits will be available through Aug. 19. UVA is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.