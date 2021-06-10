Two exhibits open at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center via a virtual reception Friday.
The 2021 Artworks Northwest Biennial will be held in the Hallie Brown Ford Gallery, Gallery II and Corridor Gallery. This is a juried art show with works from artists from Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, British Columbia, Western Montana and Western Wyoming. Art will come in all forms of media, including but not limited to sculpture, printmaking, photography, painting and drawing.
Artworks Northwest began as an annual show featuring artists from within the hundred valleys. Because of its popularity, it has now become a biennial event and expanded into two additional gallery spaces to accommodate more work and feature more artists.
"This is a critical show of voices of artists working all around our region. We are proud to present UVA's first AWNW Biennial! After such an incredibly challenging year, we are happy to still be here to support the artists with this important exhibit in rural southern Oregon," the press release said.
The Red Door Gallery will feature works by Umpqua Valley Arts Artist Member Leah Wilson, a visual artist and writer from Eugene. This show is titled "Stories Told by Water." The exhibit details Wilson's connection with land and water while exploring nature.
"I strive to approach my creative process as I do my time on the water, inviting collaboration between the land, myself, and the art. The better I can become integrated with the water on the river, the better I can kayak. The same principle holds true for the art," Wilson said in a press release.
Friday's virtual reception will be held from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. Patrons can also schedule an in-person private viewing of the exhibit. Use jotform.com/UVArts/visit-schedule to schedule your private showing.
Both will be on display through Aug. 20.
