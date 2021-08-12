The Umpqua Valley Arts Association's summer workshop series Art in the Park is a craft and sip event held on Thursday evenings beginning Aug. 19.
Erin Maidow of OSU Extension will host Shibori dyeing lessons on Aug. 19. Guests are welcome to bring an item from home, such as a t-shirt, to dye in addition to the materials provided.
On Sept. 2, guest will create signage for their homes with instructor Tatum Smith of Smith + Sisters. No supplies are needed.
Participants can join Melissa Garcia Parry of Howl & Whistle to create floral arrangement and wearable cuffs with fresh seasonal and local flowers on Sept. 16.
All workshops begin at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members per workshop. Register at bit.ly/3gUezkX.
