The Umpqua Valley Arts Association is seeking volunteers for the 52nd Annual Summer Arts Festival.
Volunteer opportunities include festival set up and clean up, gate crew, alcohol monitors, building monitoring, booth sitter, art vendor set up assistance, art vendor check in and more.
The festival will be held June 25-27.
Volunteers can apply at www.bit.ly/3xaTueC. For more information, contact 541-672-2532 or volunteers@uvarts.com.
Applications for vendors are also still available. Visit uvarts.com/summer-arts-festival for more information.
