The Umpqua Valley Arts has put out a call for art made during the coronavirus quarantine for a virtual exhibit called "COVID-19 Diaries: the quarantine projects."
Everyone 18 years or older is welcome to submit images, essays, poetry, drawings, photos, videos, audio, prints, sculptures and any other form of art created during the "Stay Home, Save Lives" order.
"Each entry should express the individual’s personal experience of this time in quarantine, whatever that may be. Each person will have complete artistic freedom to capture the essence of what this time means to them, using any style, genre, or technique they wish," the press release states.
Pieces can be submitted to www.bit.ly/3gPFZca. Images must be .jpg format, with no more than 1400 pixels on the longest side. Each submission must be formatted"LastName_FirstName_COVID_01." A $5 fee per submission is required.
"Staying safe and staying at home during this period of quarantine gave many of us time to spend with our immediate families, our creative projects, etc.," said the press release. "We want to know and document what you've been thinking about, what's important to you and what you've been making! We can't wait to see what you've done, so we can document this historical time."
