The Umpqua Valley Arts Association has extended the submission deadline for the upcoming “Intersections” exhibit to April 20.
This juried exhibit explores the convergence of human invention, society, culture and the natural world.
The exhibit will take a visual look at the good and bad of technology. According to the press release, areas for consideration include “futurism, social media, computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, medicine, space exploration, energy, the environment, and the practice and process of art making itself.”
This exhibit is open to all media, including photography, printmaking, painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed-media, audio and video. Application fees are waved for UVA members and $10 for nonmembers with coupon code INTERART. Find out more and apply at www.bit.ly/2xVQ5X5.
Information: Sandee McGee, 541-672-2532.
