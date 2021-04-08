The Umpqua Valley Arts Association opened five new exhibits Friday, available to view by special appointment.
A Watched Pot Always Boils will be featured in the Hallie Brown Ford Gallery. Centered around the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, this exhibit will celebrate "the voices and identities that have found ways to narrate their own histories and define agency within these social spaces."
A group exhibit called Wood, Water & Oils will be shown in Red Door Gallery. Local artists Debi Bates, Andrew Duclos and Dick Worthey use watercolors, oil paintings and wood working to transform raw materials into pieces of art that celebrate place and community.
Postcards for a Beautiful World features postcard size artwork in all forms of media from artists of all ages. This exhibit will be featured in the Corridor Gallery.
Typewriter art from Paul Smith will be on display in Gallery II. Smith, who suffered from a severe case of spastic Cerebral Palsy, used art to express himself. He used a typewriter to create intricate paintings which are now part of UVA's permanent collection.
Ice Dyeing, Shibori, and Batik and Experimental Comics: Paper art created by members of the Teen Studio classes will be shown in the Student Gallery.
Visit www.jotform.com/UVArts/visit-schedule to schedule a viewing of these new exhibits.
