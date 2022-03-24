Glide resident Tom North still remembers the day one of his daughters came home from school infuriated over that day's history lesson.
"She was just madder than hogs because the history teacher that day had covered Vietnam. The gist of his lesson was that the people that fought in Vietnam were a bunch of worthless pot smokers who killed innocent people," North said. "I swore after that I wanted to write something so my family would know what it was really like."
Over 20 years later, "Safe in the Perimeter of His Hands" was published. The 343 page book is currently ranked 736 among Vietnam War biographies on Amazon.
North grew up in Glide, graduating in 1965. He had no aspirations to go to college, so he went to work at a local mill. Two years later, when he was 20 years old, he was drafted. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne, which North originally argued against because he didn't have any jump school experience.
Ultimately, that didn't matter. Among his numerous commendations, North would receive two air medals for rappelling from helicopters and riding the skids before jumping off. Thirty-seven assaults were required to earn just one of those medals.
North gives credit to his rural background for much of his success, especially as point-man. He had no training for the job — which consisted of safely leading his squad down trails or hacking his way through the jungle — but North had been hunting in the woods all his life. He shot his first deer at the age of 11.
"The way I was taught to hunt was what I did in Vietnam. I could walk up on a deer. You can't be walking down a trail and see much of anything, so I'd be walking along and if I found any sort of an opening, I just stopped," North said.
"I'd just watch. I'd watch the wildlife and everything. I picked up on all that and I never once walked us into a booby trap or ambush. I had a lieutenant over there tell me I was the best soldier he had in the field, all because of common sense," he said.
He served for just under 20 months. In that time frame, he witnessed every heinous part of war. He watched fellow soldiers die, not always from enemy fire. He almost lost his life more times than he could count.
"It's all just kind of a garbled mess, all these stories. So when my daughter and I started working on this, she said 'Dad, in some of your stories you could have or should have been killed. Let's just work on those to start with,'" North explained. "We ended up with 20 or more of those stories. Then there's some funny things."
After a foreword from his daughter Daisy, who helped him write the book, North's stories are broken down into 29 different chapters. They cover everything from reporting for his physical and being assigned to infantry to the death of a newly-made friend and the time he was blown off the tank he was riding on. Pictures litter the pages, some of North and others of places he visited and things he saw.
"I just wanted them to know that what you hear isn't always the truth. I just got drafted, went over and did what I was supposed to do. I think I did a pretty good job of it. I managed to come home, but I give God credit for that," North said.
"This book has nothing to do with political views or the debate between war and peace. This book is about a soldier, a young man who received the call from his country, and he answered it," Daisy Willard, North's daughter, said in the book's foreword. "It is with great love and respect I present my father's story. He has always been my hero, the man I look up to. He has taught me so much."
