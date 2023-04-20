CANYONVILLE — Donna Matovich remembers her father sitting at the dining table, cutting hexagons out of cereal boxes to help her grandmother create a quilt.
That quilt will be one of many on display at the vintage quilt show at the Pioneer-Indian Museum in Canyonville this week.
"I hope it inspires people to look at their own quilts and family history," Matovich said.
Matovich has been working for weeks to gather quilts and the stories that go with them.
The show will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although the quilts will be on display Thursday as well and will be taken down while the museum is open Sunday.
Matovich said one of the quilts was sewn together from squares made by a quilters great-great-grandmother. "It's a lot of fun that way," Matovich said.
Some of the quilts are made out of flour sacks, others have newspaper backing, but most have stood the test of time and have been passed down from generation to generation.
Although there is one wedding quilt that was found in a home, washed and saved from the dump. Matovich said it's one of her favorite stories.
Many of the quilts are hung in the Pickett Building, but there are additional displays in the main museum building. One of the quilts is folded and framed as it was a log cabin quilt created in 1868 by "great-great-grandma Ricketts" and brought to the museum by Diana Holben-Andrade.
Each quilt will be accompanied with a flier telling visitors about the story behind the quilt.
A sewing machine from 1868 will also be on display in the museum, and is expected to be used by quilters as part of the show.
Next weekend, the Umpqua Valley Quilters' Guild Quilt Show “Seams Like Home” will take place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Matovich said she hoped people will go to both quilt shows as they will provide unique perspectives on quilting.
There is no fee for the Pioneer-Indian Museum or its quilt show, but donations are accepted.
There will be a raffle for a quilted table runner, baskets and other prizes as well. South Umpqua Historical Society, which operates the museum, has fat quarters on sale as well as their history books.
The museum is located at 421 SW Fifth St., Canyonville, off Interstate 5 exit 98.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.