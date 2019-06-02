Author visits are a wonderful opportunity to meet published writers, learn about the creative process and meet fellow book lovers in a casual atmosphere.
We invite you to join us at our next author event, a conversation with award-winning novelist and playwright Victor Lodato, on Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Roseburg Public Library. The program is free and open to the public.
Most author visits follow a pattern. There is a lot of chatter before the program starts as people see old friends and make new ones. The room quiets down at the designated start time, and the author is introduced. The author then takes the floor anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, there is Q&A time, and finally the author sells and signs copies of his or her books while talking informally with attendees.
The meat of the program occurs in that 15 to 45 minutes when the author takes center stage. Even as the event planners, we library staff do not know what Lodato is going to say. He may talk about his childhood in New Jersey; he may focus on his career path; or he may discuss his novels, “Mathilda Savitch” and “Edgar and Lucy.”
As a frequent author event attendee, I can attest that it doesn’t really matter because he’s a storyteller, and I virtually guarantee we will be swept into whatever narrative he chooses to share.
Selfishly, I hope he spends time talking about “Edgar and Lucy.” I’m listening to the book on cloudLibrary, and Lodato narrates the story of 8-year-old Edgar and his mother, Lucy. They live with Edgar’s grandmother, whose son, Edgar’s father, died when Edgar was a baby.
I’m completely captivated by Edgar, who has a sense of wonder even through the losses he suffers. I’m by turns near tears and smiling because Lodato has captured the complications inherent in families and the love that binds them.
Lodato is a Guggenheim Fellow, as well as the recipient of multiple fellowships, including one from The National Endowment for the Arts. “Mathilda Savitch” won the PEN USA Award and the Barnes & Noble Discover Prize and was named a “Best Book of the Year” by The Christian Science Monitor, Booklist and The Globe and Mail.
Lodato’s work has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Granta and Best American Short Stories. Some of his work is available on his website, victorlodato.com.
A big thank you goes to our volunteer Linda Bahr for making this program possible.
Whether you’re new to author events or a veteran, I invite you to join Linda, library team members and me for a visit with Victor Lodato. And stay up to date on all library programs at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org as well as Facebook and Instagram @roseburglibrary. See you at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.