While Away Books, located at 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, will host a book launch and signing for author K. A. Ellison from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Ellison has recently released a children's book titled "Wacky Winter Birds." The book follows Brent the blue jay as he "discovers how to make the most of the coldest season."
Paperback copies of the book will be for sale for $13.95 during the book launch. Books are also available in hardcover ($24.95) through Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.