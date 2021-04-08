While Away Books, located at 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, will host a book launch and signing for author K. A. Ellison from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Ellison has recently released a children's book titled "Wacky Winter Birds." The book follows Brent the blue jay as he "discovers how to make the most of the coldest season."

Paperback copies of the book will be for sale for $13.95 during the book launch. Books are also available in hardcover ($24.95) through Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Community Reporter

