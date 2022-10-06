Roseburg High School’s marching ensemble was on hand to liven up The Party in the Park on Saturday to celebrate Roseburg’s 150th anniversary.
They are also performing at every RHS varsity home football game, where they play in the stands raising the energy of the audience and motivating the players. At these games, they put on a pregame show and a halftime production.
In addition, the marching band will also play at every home basketball game, attend several marching competitions and play at various community events throughout the year.
Branden Hansen, RHS’s Director of Bands said, “They play the RHS Fight Song and RHS alma mater at every sporting event. These are pieces of music that are tradition and have been played by RHS graduates for roughly a century. Recognizing and preserving that history is important to remind us to be thankful for those who have gone before us and created the institution we are a part of now.”
Not only does Roseburg have a marching band, but they also have three concert bands, two jazz bands and one percussion ensemble.
“There’s a lot of high-quality, free music to enjoy,” Hansen said. “I think most people that haven’t been to a band concert would be blown away by the quality and caliber of these performances. Our top varsity band performs college-level repertoire and our concerts are a lot of fun!”
Changes are in the works for the marching ensemble. “The goal is always to put together a high-caliber performance in production while supporting the individual and group growth of students. Specifically this year we are adding a couple of things that I’m excited about. Our color guard has grown from four to 14 members which is huge.
“We are continuing to integrate more and more electronics into our show to keep our band current with marching band trends. These are all exciting changes that keep things fresh from one year to the next.” Hansen adds, “The size of our ensemble is continuing to grow and recover since the pandemic and that is also exciting.”
Marching band is very important to Hansen.
“My high school was small and didn’t have a marching band, but I marched at Oregon State University. I found it to be a great merging of music and athletic activity.”
Hansen met his wife in marching band. “I am most looking forward to having my newborn get to meet all the students and be a part of the band. We have a five-month-old and he’s already been to every marching band practice and totally loves it!”
Hansen values music saying, “I think music is one of the most important and vital forms of culture and self-expression that we have. One of the great things about music is that you don’t ‘age out.’ It’s an activity that you can get better at for basically your entire life. Throughout all of history, there has been music. All of our most important life events, graduation, weddings, celebrations, etc. are all accompanied by music. It’s truly essential to all cultures throughout time.”
Cultivating a community at RHS is enjoyable to Hansen. He said, “It is such an awesome experience to see between 100-150 students, grades nine through 12 come together and create a product on the field that is the result of so much hard work, and so much more than themselves individually. Friendships are made, they work super hard, and most importantly they learn the value of self-sacrifice and putting others before yourselves.”
