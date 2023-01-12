At Diamond Dance Studio, dancers are seen as more than a necessary part of a business plan; they are as unique and precious as the stone the studio is named after.
Because everyone there is family.
A place of inclusion and safety was owner Niki Curry’s goal when she opened Roseburg’s newest dance studio. She wanted someplace everyone was welcome, despite their financial status or disabilities.
Curry’s family moved to the area two years ago, first finding a dance home at Kathryn Howard School of Dance. When the dance school closed last year, Curry approached Aubrey Crompton, a former Katheryn Howard instructor, about opening their own studio.
“One of the things that Aubrey and I kind of made known when we started this place, and one of our first talks with our parents, was that we will never turn a kid away for their inability to pay and we will never turn away because of an inability to perform,” Curry said.
Diamond Dance Studio officially opened on Sept. 1 with the goal of 50 registrations. They actually opened with 70 and now have 100 registrations for their 15 studio hours a week.
Eight of those students attend on sponsorships, which the studio is in desperate need of.
“I just really want to emphasize how much we need those sponsorships,” Curry said. “It’s a big deal for our families. We’re the only dance studio in the city that offers sponsorships. We offer them and we let these kids dance, but at the end of the day our lights have to stay on. But we are hoping that by telling people who we are and how great these kids are, that we can get the outside help we need.”
It’s a relief for dance mom Julianne Watson, who has two children enrolled at the studio. As a one income family, Watson said she worried about whether or not her children would be able to still attend dance.
“With being in the middle of finishing my own schooling, I haven’t been working and being able to keep my kids in dance was something that was really worrisome to me. But having somebody say it’s ok, my kids can still come, was just such a huge deal for me. Those sponsorships mean a lot.”
Both Watson’s children, Allison and Sawyer, said it was the instructors that were their favorite part of Diamond Dance.
Twelve-year-old Nesya Loomis, said it is the team that really sets the studio apart. She also feels the studio has taught her as much about accepting others as it has about dance.
“It feels a lot more like home,” Nesya said. “We were not the most comfortable at Kathryn Howard, but this place is different.”
The studio offers pre-ballet, ballet, hip hop, contemporary and jazz lessons and does not require an annual contract. Students as young as 3 years old can enroll for pre-ballet, then move up to the kinder classes. After that, talent is viewed more important than age and dancers are placed appropriately.
Currently, Diamond Dance operates a one classroom studio in south Roseburg, but Curry said they are looking to expand into the connected building in June. To mark their one year anniversary, Diamond Dance will begin offering more class time and dance styles in September.
Some concerns were raised about the studio’s location, at 1560 SE Stephens St. Curry and Compton take safety very seriously. The studio’s front windows have been replaced with privacy glass, so outsiders cannot see what is happening inside, and all locks have been digitized, allowing Curry access to them from her home if needed.
Learn more about the studio’s offerings and upcoming recitals at danceroseburg.com.
“You’re not just a registration to us. These kids are our family,” Curry. “We’re not here just to make a living, we’re here to give these kids a home.”
