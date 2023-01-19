The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra will be performing a free winter concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Umpqua Community College.
The orchestra is made up of five different skill levels, ranging from pre-beginner to advanced. All five will be performing pieces during the concert.
“Most of the pre-beginner kids are very young,” said orchestra director Kristin Parks. “Their feet sometimes can’t even reach the ground.”
Parks first began the youth orchestra in 2014, and said they have performed a spring and winter concert yearly ever since.
“This is a great concert for families, where kids can wiggle around in between,” Parks said. “Most of the pieces are only a few minutes long, it’s not like the Eugene Symphony where you’d be sitting for 20 to 30 minutes for each piece. It’s a great way for kids to see music in a concert-like setting.”
The longest piece will be performed by the advanced students, who will be performing a contemporary piece named Soaring Spirit, a 14-minute long piece which features solos from the violins, violas, bassists and cellists.
Parks said the orchestra, which does not require students to purchase their own instruments and costs $90 per school year to attend, is focused on keeping lessons affordable to local students who can’t afford private lessons and their own instruments.
The concerts are free to educate more people about the music scene locally, meaning the orchestra primarily relies on donations and grants to operate.
“One of the things that’s unique to the youth orchestra is that we’re pulling kids from all over Douglas County that wouldn’t run into each other without the orchestra,” Parks said. “I enjoy watching the kids not only learn how to play music together, but build their own little community within our community.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
