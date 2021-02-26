PHOENIX — Kevin Abel tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 4-0 series-opening win over Grand Canyon Thursday night at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.
Joe Casey hit a second-inning home run and Kyler McMahan paced a three-run eighth inning with a two-run single as the Beavers (4-1) totaled nine hits in support of Abel and four relievers.
Abel worked five innings, scattering three hits and a walk with three hit batters. He struck out three in an inning twice — the third and fifth innings.
Oregon 4, Seattle 3
EUGENE — For the second straight year, the Oregon baseball team won its home opener in dramatic fashion Thursday, as the Ducks rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth at PK Park to beat Seattle.
A potential game-ending double-play ball wasn’t fielded cleanly, allowing Tanner Smith to reach first and load the bases with one out. Pinch-hitter Sam Olsson followed with an RBI single to short right that fell between the second baseman and the outfielder, Sam Novitske hit a hot shot to third base that caromed into short left field and scored two more.
Jack Scanlon followed with a sacrifice fly to short right that brought pinch-runner RJ Gordon home with the winning run.
The year before, Oregon opened its home schedule by scoring twice in the eighth to come back from a 2-0 deficit to Nevada, then won it in the ninth on a bases-loaded single by Kenyon Yovan.
Thursday’s game was supposed to kick off the second series of this season. But COVID-19 protocols wiped out Oregon’s scheduled opening series the week before, making Thursday’s game the Ducks’ first since March 8, 2020, before the pandemic canceled the remainder of last season.
