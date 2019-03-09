Police are exchanging gunfire with unknown suspects in a reported stolen vehicle in a field in the area of Speedway Road and Ingram Drive.
Police have surrounded the area Saturday night, and stress the scene is extremely dangerous.
At least 15 police and emergency vehicles are on scene. A fire was still visible from the freeway, believed to be the suspect's car.
Landowner Scott Berney said the Douglas County Sheriff's deputies told him that they are pursuing a suspect on his property right now.
More to come.
