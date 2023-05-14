Earlier this week, members of the Oregon FFA flocked to Corvallis to compete in various events at the Oregon FFA Career Development Events. This multi-day set of competitions includes everything from poultry evaluation to agriculture mechanics, as well as much more.
Glide FFA took 15 students to compete across four events, engage in activities with supporters of the FFA program, and participate in some well-deserved chapter bonding time. These activities truly help students develop a multitude of skills, including leadership, public speaking and attention to detail; all of which can help them go far in school and beyond.
On Monday, a team of students competed in the meats evaluation competition, which consisted of two freshmen and two sophomores who were all first-time competitors in this event. They learned how to evaluate meat quality, determine where different cuts of meat came from on livestock animals and calculate yield grades. These students worked hard and pulled off 20th place; a great starting point for this young team to build from!
In addition, five students took on horse evaluation at the Oregon State University Horse Center. Glide’s team judged three classes of halter horses on conformation, as well as three classes of performance horses; one in reining, one in western pleasure and one in hunter under saddle.
Many of the students on this team had some involvement in the equine field, whether through Glide High School’s OHSET team or through family ties to the industry. However some students came in with limited experience in these categories. It was a great opportunity for these students to experience a different perspective on equine evaluation and develop skills in public speaking through the presentation of oral reasons on two of the classes they judged.
Overall, they place 18th in the state and look forward to competing next year while improving their knowledge and abilities in the meantime.
Tuesday’s competitions consisted of poultry evaluation and the Linn Benton Community College’s Livestock College Classic. Two students dove into poultry evaluation head first and had the opportunity to evaluate different aspects of poultry production! From carcass judging to parts identification, egg grading and fowl evaluation. These two students came in 15th in this contest and learned a lot about this industry in the process.
The final competition Glide FFA members participated in was the college classic held by Linn Benton Community College’s livestock judging team. Twelve students broke up into three teams for this competition; one in the advanced category that gave oral reasons on three livestock classes and two in the novice category, which answered questions on the same three classes.
This scaffolding method helps younger members begin to develop good note-taking skills and pay close attention to details on an animal that could make or break a perfect score.
Glide’s advanced livestock judging team was made up of one junior, one sophomore and two freshmen who were new to giving reasons in this format. After working hard in practices at school, spending time evaluating classes on their own outside of class and taking extensive notes, these students placed 10th out of 38 teams from all over Oregon.
This is a team with the potential to go far in the livestock industry and had a great time learning and engaging in this competition.
The two novice teams were brand-new to livestock evaluation, having spent time in class this year learning about what makes a good market or breeding animal. Our beginning teams evaluated all eight classes and answered questions about these animals, including identifying small details that make animals stand out in a class and judging the animals as a whole to determine which was the highest quality in each class.
Both teams did a tremendous job, with the Beginning A team taking second place in the state and the Beginning B team taking 19th overall!
Glide is immensely proud of the hard work and dedication their teams put in over the last few months. As the advisor of these students, I am incredibly excited to see their time pay off and I cannot wait to see how far they go.
