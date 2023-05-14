FB_IMG_1683756118615 (1).jpg

Glide FFA took 15 students to the Oregon FFA Career Development Events in Corvallis.

Earlier this week, members of the Oregon FFA flocked to Corvallis to compete in various events at the Oregon FFA Career Development Events. This multi-day set of competitions includes everything from poultry evaluation to agriculture mechanics, as well as much more.

Ashley Durning is the Glide FFA Advisor and Glide Agricultural Science Teacher.

