A proposed conservation plan intended to manage 640,000 acres of state forests continues to get pushback, this time from members of the Oregon House Republican Caucus, who sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek urging that the plan be scrapped.
Tuesday’s letter objected to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s proposed Habitat Conservation Plan, which is designed to manage the state’s forests for the next 70 years.
Last month, the Board of Forestry rejected a proposal from timber groups and legislators asking that the plan be sent back to the drawing board so that it would better balance the economic needs of Oregon’s rural communities.
Rep. Virgle Osborne, whose House District 2 encompasses Douglas County, said the proposed plan “will directly impact” forest land and the timber industry in Douglas County.
“The forest sector is an interconnected web. We know that by limiting timber production anywhere in the state, our local economy, our mills, and the forest products created here will feel the devastation of this loss,” he said. “In addition, the proposed 27% reduction in harvest on state forestlands, as the current HCP plan calls for, will limit funding to the Oregon Department of Forestry — the agency tasked with responsibly managing our forests. Oregon taxpayers will inevitably be called upon to make up this funding gap.”
Osborne also said the plan needs further analysis before being implemented.
“We have overstocked forests with full fuel loads, and as we all know, wildfire knows no boundaries,” he said. “This proposed plan is simply the latest example of the Board of Forestry prioritizing the environmental extremists in our state. I hope the governor will step in, and at the very least, encourage an economic analysis of this plan before putting it into action.”
The letter to the governor was signed by more than two dozen lawmakers, including Osborne and Court Boice, R-Gold Beach. In the letter, House Republican lawmakers argued that the current plan extends much further than was previously proposed, pointing to a 27% harvest reduction on state forest lands, which they said would hurt individual communities.
“Sharp reductions will result in a steady decline to state and county revenues, less available public services, fewer jobs, lower wages, and a hemorrhaging rural business industry…while ODF has previously signaled their intent to balance conservation goals while maintaining and increasing current harvest levels, the current plan is heavy on protection and light on economic realism,” the lawmakers wrote.
Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman Jason Cox said the agency is “going to respectfully decline to comment on the letter.”
It is unclear what impact the plan would have in Douglas County. Cox said he thought there was about 11,000 acres of state forestry land in the county. That amounts to less than 2% of the land that will be covered by the plan.
Rep. Cyrus Javadi (R-Tillamook) has proposed legislation that would require the ODF to consider other conservation plans and issue a detailed analysis of how ODF regulations impact local jobs.
The Oregon Forest Industries Council, a trade association representing the state timber industry, said ODF used inaccurate data in compiling the conservation plan. The industries council and officials from rural counties have also said that the plan was largely put together without their input.
ODF officials disputed those assertions, saying the data is accurate and there has been ample opportunity for public input from all sides of the issue. Those officials also said the plan will provide cleaner water and more effective habitat conservation, while also allowing for appropriate levels of timber harvest.
