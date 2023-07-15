This time of year, I get really excited. I’ve spent my winter looking over seed catalogues and planning out my garden space. I look through each distributor’s wares, picking my favorite varieties.
Am I going to plant for canning this year? Maybe pickling. I always choose varieties that are best fresh. I’m excited about the tomatoes, blueberries and cucumbers that will be growing in my garden. Spring comes around, and I resist the urge to plant my tomatoes too early.
By this time of year, if I’m on top of it, I’ll be harvesting radishes, and impatiently looking at my peppers. Regardless of what’s ready to be harvested, I know that I am going to be enjoying the literal fruits of my labor. I planned, sprouted and planted the plants that I will fertilize, harvest and eat.
I really enjoy sharing what I grow with my friends and family. Growing your own food and sharing the harvest is an age-old tradition that I happily take part in.
Americans have a tradition of growing their own food. During World War II, the United States implemented the Victory Garden Program. Victory gardens were designed and marketed to reduce the need for commercially grown produce, which in turn reduced the need for packaging, transportation and food resources, all of which could be redirected towards the war effort. This effort worked, and there were an estimated 20 million victory gardens grown in 1943.
Victory gardens certainly helped the war effort, but they also served another purpose. These gardens brought folks back to the land. American citizens were producing their own food and learning how to preserve any excess that they made. This development kept many people farming long after the war had ended.
More recently, the pandemic convinced many Americans to begin growing their own food again. Shortages, supply chain issues and staying home convinced many people to begin their own gardens. This brought on a new wave of victory gardens, ranging from acres-wide in ground gardens all the way to container front porch gardening.
This interest in home production of food has carried into 2023.
Victory gardens promoted “better food, better health and better cities.” There is a lot of truth to that statement when you are growing your own food. There are a lot of benefits to growing your own food. Starting something from the beginning (seed, chicks, piglets) and growing it all the way to a food product is extremely rewarding.
Numerous studies have shown the mental health benefits of working outside and growing your own food. Growing your own meals also gives you the autonomy to decide what goes into your food. As the producer, you can determine what fertilizers and pest management strategies you want to implement.
The rising cost of food is also a great incentive to begin your own garden or farm. Growing your own produce or raising your own livestock can reduce your cost of groceries. Ultimately, growing your own produce and livestock increases your ability to be more self-sufficient.
This summer, the Oregon State University Small Farms Program is focusing on sustainable self-sufficiency. During the months of July and August, we are offering three classes on producing and processing your own food.
On July 20, we will be hosting a community class on Victory Gardening. This class will be from 10 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. Join us at the Discovery Garden to learn about producing vegetables and soil management.
The Discovery Garden, located at 258 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg, has its own Victory Garden. Last year, we produced over 10,000 pounds of produce from the garden.
During this workshop, participants will learn about planting times, trellising strategies, irrigation, soil management and successional planting. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or brand new to the garden, there is plenty to learn! All ages and skill levels are welcome for this class.
If you are thinking about raising your own livestock, there will be two classes held in August that you will want to attend. On Aug. 5, the Small Farms Program will be hosting our annual chicken processing workshop with Twisted Wood Ranch. During this workshop, participants will learn from the ranchers at Twisted Wood about chicken production, from chick to processed product.
Participants will have a hands-on role in processing birds, learning the steps of processing, chilling and packaging chickens into a safe, and marketable, product. Participants will also learn about the laws around chicken processing and using open-air facilities to process birds.
On Aug. 26, the Small Farms Program is partnering with MeatWorx to host a workshop on processing hogs. If you grow hogs or are thinking about starting, this is a great workshop to attend. During this class, participants will learn from a professional butcher about processing a hog. Participants will learn about hang time, tools used, and how to make professional level cuts.
This workshop will be hosted at MeatWorx, 408 W. B Ave., Drain. If you are interested in learning how to process your own hogs at home, this is the class to take.
