All schools in Douglas County can start instruction on site, now that all the state health metrics have been met.
Douglas County had previously met the metrics set by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority but was waiting for the statewide test positivity rating to stay at or below 5% to reopen schools.
OHA released information this week that the state had met those metrics and Douglas County schools are preparing to reopen. Schools will still have to abide by all other guidelines set by state officials in order to reopen.
Schools will have to resubmit operational blueprints to Douglas Public Health Network and ODE for reopening.
Each school district will be able to make its own plan to fit the needs of their community.
South Umpqua School District will stagger its opening and start to bring students back on Wednesday.
Winston-Dillard School District will bring grades four through six back on Sept. 21, seventh and eighth graders will return on Sept. 28 and the high school will start Oct. 5.
Sutherlin School District is closed the rest of this week due to the wildfire but is expected to release more information about starting on-site classes by Monday.
Roseburg Public Schools previously announced it would reopen on site kindergarten through third grade on Oct. 5 and that fourth and fifth graders would return on Nov. 2 if the metrics held.
Students in middle and high school at Roseburg Public Schools will be able to start a hybrid schedule on Nov. 2 if the metrics allow it.
Several schools in Douglas County were able to start in-person instruction at the start of the school year as they were designated remote, rural schools by the department of education.
Days Creek Charter School was the first to open the doors to students and had a staggered start. All students were in the building by Sept. 2.
“So excited for the other districts who will be able to welcome students back to campus,” Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said. “My advice is to follow the reopening blue print, be fair, reasonable and give grace when and where needed. Finally, enjoy the energy and curiosity the students will bring to campus.”
For all schools to reopen, three health metrics had to be met:
1. No more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people within the county.
2. A test positivity rating of 5% or below in the county.
3. A test positivity rating of 5% of below statewide.
All metrics have to be met for three consecutive weeks. Douglas County had met the first two goals since Aug. 9 and Douglas Public Health Network informed schools Wednesday that they’d be able to reopen.
If schools start in-person instruction and the county has more than 20 cases per 100,000 people or the test positivity rate is 7.5% or higher, for more than a week, schools should start a transition plan to distance learning. If there are more than 30 cases per 100,000 people and the test positivity rate is at 10% or higher in the county for more than a week than schools will need to immediately shift to distance learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.