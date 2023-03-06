EUGENE — Oregon hit solo home runs in each of the first three innings, while six Oregon pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 5-1 nonconference baseball win over San Diego on Sunday at PK Park.
The win clinched a series sweep for the Ducks (8-3), who outscored the Toreros (5-5-1) 25-6 in the four-game series.
Rikuu Nishida hit his first career homer to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
San Diego tied it in the second on a sacrifice fly, but the Ducks answered right back when Colby Shade hit Oregon’s second one-out solo homer in as many innings. In the third, Gavin Grant led off the inning with his second HR of the season, a towering shot that stayed just fair down the left-field line for a 3-1 lead.
USD threatened in the sixth and seventh innings, but Oregon’s pitching staff kept the Toreros off the board.
Oregon closer Josh Mollerus came in and got the last six outs, four on strikeouts to end the game. Roseburg High School graduate Austin Anderson, who pitched two scoreless innings before being removed after the fifth-inning delay, picked up his first career win after not allowing a hit and striking out two.
After moving first pitch back two hours because of an overnight snow storm, the game was stopped for 36 minutes with a rain/snow delay in the bottom of the fifth.
Oregon opens Pac-12 play this weekend against No. 14 UCLA at PK Park. Games are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.