David and Dorothy Cooper of Drain recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were married at the Douglas County Courthouse on Sept. 13,1949.
Gary and Luanna “Sissy” Cooper of Creswell chose his grandparents anniversary for their wedding day in Drain. They have been married 30 years.
David and Dorothy have seven children,19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Gary and Sissy have two daughters and three grandsons.
