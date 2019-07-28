Lynden and Margie (Hōgg) Kruse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June with a gathering of over 100 friends and family.
The couple was married June 29, 1969 at the Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Lynden has been a resident of Douglas County for 71 years, while Margie has called the area home for 66 years.
Lynden is a self-employed logger. Margie is a homemaker. The couple has been on many mission building trips to Belizes. Both are active in church work. Lynden is a jack-of-all-trades, while Margie enjoys time with her grandchildren and quilting.
Lynden and Margie have two children, Benjamin Kruse of Sutherlin and Anna Titus of Glide. They also have seven grandchildren, River Mellin, Cody Mellin, Chase Kruse-Pacheco (deceased), Colton Geer, Kaden Titus, Ryder Titus and Mariah Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.