Betty Everett will celebrate her 90th birthday with cake and ice cream at 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 3 at Wellsprings Family Church, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg.
Betty was born to Earl an Loulla Lewes in Toleto, Oregon on March 4, 1929. She has been married to Fred Everett for 71 years.
Betty requests no gifts, as she and Fred have three of everything.
This will be Betty’s last birthday, as she will be 90 forever.
