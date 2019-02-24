Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.