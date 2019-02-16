MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ROSEBURG
EATON — Lathena and Tyson Eaton, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a son, Malakai Alan Eaton, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
KJENSRUD — Halie Schrader and Erik Kjensrud, Roseburg, Feb. 8, a son, Gryffin Bhys Kjensrud, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
THOMAS — Ryana and Jenna Thomas, Roseburg, Feb. 8, a son, Leo Ryan Thomas, 9 pounds 7 ounces.
KISLING — Elisa and Jeremy Kisling, Oakland, Feb. 9, a daughter, Patricia Elizabeth Kisling, 9 pounds 8 ounces.
HANN — Heather Shafer and Trevor Hann, Roseburg, Feb. 11, a son, Atticus Henry Hann, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
HOOPER — Sarah and Jared Hooper, Canyonville, Feb. 11, a daughter, Caroline Adele Elizabeth Hooper, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
SIMPSON — Nichole and Glendon Simpson, Roseburg, Feb. 11, a son, Finley Scott Simpson, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
BACKHAUS — Amber and Nathan Backhaus II, Roseburg, Feb. 12, a son, Nathan Robert Backhaus III, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
HULSE — Rachel and Justin Hulse, Oakland, Feb. 12, a daughter, Hattie Maye Hulse, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
OLSON — Kerstyn and Travis Olson, Roseburg. Feb. 12, a daughter, Hartlee Ray Olson, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
WESTRUP — Crystal and Benjamin Olson, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 13, a daughter, Charlotte Grace Westrup, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
