MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

UBER — Raina and Thomas Uber III, Roseburg, May 27, a son, Nicholas Andrew Uber, 6 pounds 8 ounces.

COOPER — Amanda and Anthony Cooper, Roseburg, May 28, a daughter, AlainaRae Lynn Cooper, 8 pounds 11 ounces.

SIMMONS — Kirstan Price and Jessup Simmons, Roseburg, May 29, a son, Journee Jessup Simmons, 8 pounds 12 ounces.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.