MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
MCCURTAIN — Samantha Bean and Joshua Rowland, Sutherlin, Sept. 29, a son, Ezra Don Goku McCurtain, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
BENNETT — Dorie Hogan and Benjamin Bennett, Roseburg, Sept. 30, a daughter, Abigail Ivy Bennett, 6 pounds.
HARRIS — Audra and Justin Harris, Oakland, Oct. 1, a son, Kase Daniel Harris, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
ARTER — Corinne and Kyle Arter, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Tallon Finn Arter, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
HOBBS — Krista Hobbs, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Thesus Avery Hobbs, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
NAVA — Rebecca and Aldo Nava, Winchester, Oct. 2, a daughter, Samara Jean Nava, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
AGUIRRE — Elizabeth and Ted Aguirre, Glendale, Oct. 3, a son, Thomas Jose‘ Aguirre, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
HERBERT — Brittany and Ben Herbert, Oakland, Oct. 4, a daughter, Nash Leigh Herbert, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
