MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
FERGUSON — Lindsay and Forrest Ferguson, Roseburg, Jan. 19, a son, Sawyer Thomas Ferguson, 9 pounds 10 ounces.
STRATTON — Nicole and Robert Stratton, Riddle, Jan. 19, a son, Shea Matthew Stratton, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
MOORE — Tiffany Chandler and David Moore, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 20, a daughter, Adeline Rose Moore, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
IRELAND — Emily Moore and Carl Ireland, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 22, a daughter, Kelsey Renee Ireland, 5 pounds 9 ounces.
RONDEAU — Kimberly Mintz and Levi Rondeau, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 22, a son, Ridge Walker Rondeau, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
MOSLEY-KOEHLER — Caressa Mosley and Alexander Koehler, Roseburg, Jan. 23, a son, Ezrah Lyric Mosley-Koehler, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
SCHMIDT — Tangerae Terry and Brandon Schmidt, Riddle, Jan. 24, a daughter, Embrie Lilith Lee Schmidt, 5 pounds 14 ounces.
DAVID — Laura and Jesse Davis, Sutherlin, Jan. 25, a son, Justin Ray Davis, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
HOPKINS — Alyssa Johnson and Kyle Hopkins, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 25, a son, Colton Michael Hopkins, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
SIFERS — Alissabeth McKune and Cody Sifers, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a son, Ryder Lee Sifers, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.