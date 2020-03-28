MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
WEST — Miriam Mota, Roseburg, March 16, a daughter, Taytum Monroe West, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
HANSON — Alexandria and Colton Hanson, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Winslow Jule Hanson, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
HOPKINS — Alexa and Trask Hopkins, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Millie Janet Hopkins, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
MARTIN — Emily and Charles Martin, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Audrey LaRae Martin, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
THOMAS — Brianna and Austin Thomas, Winston, March 17, a daughter, Grace Ann Thomas, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
MCCURRY — Kayla and Tyler McCurry, Roseburg, March 18, a son, Colton Woodson McCurry, 6 poundss 10 ounces.
HUFFINE — Tyann Applebee and Nathan Huffine, Oakland, March 19, a son, Greyson Layne Huffine, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
WILSON-MOSIER — Nicole and Alex Wilson-Mosier, Roseburg, March 19, a daughter, Winter Christina Wilson-Mosier, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
COOMBS — Savonna Foster and Aaron Coombs, Oakland, March 20, a daughter, Alice Verita Coombs, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
GHERGHETTA — Megan Reedy and Jonathon Gherghetta, Riddle, March 20, a daughter, Kyrie Marie Reedy Gherghetta, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
SCHUMACKER — Brittany Bass and Brandon Schumacker, Roseburg, March 20, a son, Daxton David Lee Schumacker, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
SYRIE — Stacie Weinbrandt and Aaron Syrie, Winston, March 20, a daughter, Baylie Marie Syrie, 5 pounds 11 ounces.
KELLY — Jenessa and Samuel Kelly, Roseburg, March 21, a son, Brayden James Kelly, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
MCCRACKEN — Hope and Jonathan McCracken, Myrtle Creek, March 21, a daughter, Scarlett Rose McCracken, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
PHILLIPS — April and Richard Phillips, Roseburg, March 21, a daughter, Lillian Joy Gisele Phillips, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
RILEY — Katana Coatney and Patrick Riley, Glendale, March 21, a son, Milo King Owen Riley, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
HILBUN — Kaylie Harmon and Travis Hilbun, Drain, March 22, a son, Liam Dean Hilbun, 10 pounds 11 ounces.
CLEGG — Ciara Walling and Gordon Clegg, Roseburg, March 23, a son, Oren Marshall Clegg, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
GARREN — Lindsey Garren, Riddle, March 23, a daughter, Saylor Grace Garren, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
RANDOLPH — Norma Woodcock and Aaron Randolph, Winston, March 24, a son, Corey Eugene Randolph, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
