Birth Announcements Mar 19, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGDALTON — Matasha Dalton, Roseburg, March 8, a son, Luca Ryle Phillips Anderson Dalton, 8 pounds 9 ounces.ESPINOZA — Autumn Mathiesen and Dayman Espinoza, Canyonville, March 8, a daughter, Jossalynn Charlie Espinoza, 7 pounds 5 ounces.O’GORDEN — Anna Martinez and Tyler O’Gorden, Oakland, March 8, a daughter, Marianna Grace O’Gorden, 6 pounds 13 ounces.PETERSON — Shayla and Jose Peterson, Roseburg, March 8, a son, Kyro Robert Peterson, 6 pounds 3 ounces. PACINI — Kelsi Duke and Bryce Pacini, Roseburg, March 10, a son, Myles Anthony Pacini, 6 pounds 15 ounces.PYNCH — Arica and Trent Pynch, Roseburg, March 10, a son, Lane Christopher Pynch, 5 pounds 15 ounces.KING — Olivia and Brycson King, Roseburg, March 11, a daughter, Renley Faye King, 8 pounds 2 ounces.LEWIS — Madison Burdette and Blake Lewis, Roseburg, March 14, a son, Quincy Carter Lewis, 7 pounds 13 ounces.MANSANTI — Emillie and Joseph Mansanti, Myrtle Creek, March 15, a son, Patrick Liam Mansanti, 6 pounds 2 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Daniel Shrum Marin Leigh Gidcumb Faye Moyer Nathaniel Moyer Jonathan Stevens Lee Stevens Evan Ellsworth Cody Braun Shay Stewart Maya Jean Sinclair Karlee Lynn Peterson Ryan Sinclair Thea Rae Sherman Brittany Justin Peterson Sonny Sherman Rylee Ann Premo Austin Arts Tyler Premo Devin Stapleton Natasha Steen Logan Heuer Cecelia Garcia Arreola Evan Hocker Dahlia Lynn-marie Hocker Sheldon Rosado Miriam Nayeli Jeremy Johnson Finlay Hydrography Ryan Jeanne Luis Gwen Meadow Huse Patrick Huse Sarah Jeffrey Allan Rudd Austin Warner Rogue Holland Devin Pacheco Aiden Davidson Noah Witt Daniel Howell Jose Robelo Daughter Kevin Smith Zachary Holland Cody Calhoun Liliana Aurora Gibbons Mercy Shane Gibbons Bryan Taylor Gibbon Amanda Ewing Matthew Hill Elizabeth Keri Shawn Nunes Clara May Hill Chemistry Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Rowing Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Winston company files complaint over polluted property Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire William Walter “Bill” West UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Woman jailed following freeway incidents Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News It’s all in the abs On the LeVeL: Riddle facility a streamlined process for laminated lumber Geneva Academy second quarter honor roll Geneva speech meet top finishers Operating Lone Rock Resources's heavy logging equipment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.