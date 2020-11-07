MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HODGES — Kelsey Hodges, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 28, a son, Nakoha Micheal Leigh Hodges, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
O’COMB — Heather and Aaron O’Camb, Washington, Oct. 28, a son, Callen Aaron Michael O’Camb, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
RAPPA — Solay Freeman and Bradley Rappa, Tiller, Oct. 28, a son, Capriccio Lucio Rappa, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
SMITH — Crystal and Nathan Smith, Oakland, Oct. 29, a daughter, Harper Marie Smith, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
JOANETTE — Makayla Joanette, Roseburg, Oct. 30, a daughter, Brooklynn GraceLee Marie Joanette, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
JONES — Hayley Allen, Roseburg, Oct. 30, a daughter, Blaire Charleen-Marie Jones, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
JONES — Kelsey Tragni and Thomas Jones, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 31, a daughter, Emmersyn Margaret Ann Jones, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
COMPTON — Sabrina Kusler and Tyrell Compton, Glide, Nov. 3, a daughter, Alyson JoLee Compton, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
DAUGHERTY —Brittany and Jason Daugherty, Winston, Nov. 3, a daughter, Eloise Mae Daugherty, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
DEBS — Crista and Nicholas Debs, Roseburg, Nov. 3, a daughter, Cadence Noelle Debs, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
LUZIER — Amber and Taylor Luzier, Roseburg, Nov. 3, a son, Theodore Harvey Ray Luzier, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
PAUL — Meagan King and Larry Paul III, Winston, Nov. 3, a daughter, Penelope Laine Paul, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
