MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

LOBACH — Danielle and Brandon Lobach, Roseburg, Feb. 1, a daughter, Brynlee Doreen Lobach, 7 pounds 8 ounces.

SAILY — Brittany and Dan Saily, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 2, a son, Gideon Brian Saily, 8 pounds 6 ounces.

RICHARDSON — Brittney and Sam Richardson, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 4, a son, Waylon Joseph Richardson, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

VANNARATH — Megan and Henry Vannarath, Roseburg, Feb. 4, a daughter, Aria Skye Vannarath, 7 pounds 5 ounces.

SPOWART — Stacy Petty and Mickale Spowart, Roseburg, Feb. 7, a son, Kydd Robert Spoward, 6 pounds 1 ounce.

BANNISTER — Sabrina Brown and Justin Bannister, Roseburg, Feb. 8, a daughter, Mazikeen Ann Bannister, 8 pounds 6 ounces.

DREW — Kaitlyn and Seth Drew, Roseburg, Feb. 8, a daughter, Elizabeth Noelle Kristi Drew, 5 pounds 11 ounces.

