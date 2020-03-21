MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BARROWS — Megan & Cole Barrows, Roseburg, March 10, a daughter, Tessa Morgan Barrows, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
BRABENDER — Victoria Rivera, Roseburg, March 11, a son, Ryott Steven Lee Brabender, 7 pounds.
DUNCAN — Mariah Fernau & William Duncan, Winston, March 11, a daughter, Payton Kay Duncan, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
MEDAK — Shelby & Zachary Medak, Roseburg, March 11, a son, Finley Allen Medak, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BRADY — Katherine Brady, Roseburg, March 12, a son, Carson James Brady, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
FLAHERTY — Angela & Jeffrey Flaherty, Roseburg, March 12, a son, Joshua David Flaherty, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
EDDINGS — Jessica Groleau-Mandidn and Noah Eddings, Sutherlin, March 13, a daughter, Olivia Nanette Eddings, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
GREGORY — Julia and Travis Gregory, Roseburg, March 13, a son, Damian Lee Gregory, 11 pounds.
STARNES — Andria and Timothy Starnes, Roseburg, March 14, a son, Brodie Lane Starnes, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
HERRINGTON — Trystin Richardson and Cory Herrington, Winston, March 16, a son, Emmett Jo Herrington, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
SMITH — Kylie and Brian Smith, Roseburg, March 16, a son, Gradey Urban Smith, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
