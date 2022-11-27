Birth Announcements Nov 27, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGCOULTAS — Cheryl and Andrew Coultas, Roseburg, Nov. 5, a daughter, Sequoia Rose Coultas, 6 pounds 8 ounces.DAVIS — Jasmine Wagner and Brody Davis, Roseburg, Nov. 6, a daughter, Maci Lynn Davis, 6 pounds 11 ounces.KUHSE — Kristi and Billy Kuhse, Roseburg, Nov. 7, a son, Parker Joel Kuhse, 8 pounds 6 ounces.KERNS — Ricki and Brandon Kerns, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 9, a daughter, Alison Rose Kerns, 7 pounds 4 ounces.BUXTON — Breann and Chadlee Buxton, Roseburg, Nov. 11, a daughter, Monroe Josephine Buxton, 8 pounds 3 ounces.CORTE’S — Taegan O’Reilly and Tyler Corte’s, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 11, a son, Clayton Fenton Joseph Corte’s, 8 pounds 1 ounce.THOMAS — Brianna and Austin Thomas, Roseburg, Nov. 11, a daughter, Kynsley Sue Thomas, 7 pounds 11 ounces.SLOCUM — Alicia and Kyle Slocum, Roseburg, Nov. 13, a son, Ambrose Richard Slocum, 7 pounds 3 ounces.UNDERWOOD — Sarah and Taylor Underwood, Roseburg, Nov. 13, a son, Dean David Underwood, 8 pounds 4 ounces.KING — Shyla King, Roseburg, Nov. 15, Roseburg, a daughter, Lainey June King, 7 pounds 9 ounces. BRIGHT — Brittney and Ryan Bright, Roseburg, Nov. 16, a daughter, Mayleeanne Annette Bright, 6 pounds.BROWN — Amanda Brown, Roseburg, Nov. 17, a daughter, Juliette Renee Brown, 7 pounds 4 ounces.WRIGHT — Kayla and Nick Wright, Sutherlin, Nov. 17, a daughter, Adalynn Wilma Marie Wright, 8 pounds 13 ounces.NAVA — Rebecca and Aldo Nava, Winchester, Nov. 18, a son, Callahan Douglas Nava, 9 pounds 13 ounces.TIRY — Alyssalee Boyd and Skyler Tiry, Winston, Nov. 18, a daughter, Amelia Jade Tiry, 6 pounds 4 ounces.EDWARDS — Amber and Denny Edwards, Roseburg, Nov. 21, a son, Christian Douglas Edwards, 6 pounds 12 ounces.KNIGHTEN — Carissa Spontini and Chris Knighten, Sutherlin, Nov. 21, a son, Calum Alexander Knighten, 7 pounds 8 ounces.STOFFAL — WHitney and Tylan Stoffal, Sutherlin, Nov. 22, a son, Jackson Thomas Stoffal, 8 pounds.THOMPSON — Allisha Bentley and Aaron Thompson, Roseburg, Nov. 22, a daughter, Mia Leanne Thompson, 6 pounds 15 ounces.GALBREATH — Lillie Atkinson and Jason Galbreath, Roseburg, Nov. 23, a daughter, Eilidh Levi Glabreath, 8 pounds 6 ounces.HORN — Karine Young and Mark Horn, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 23, a son, Raymond Amani Horn, 7 pounds 8 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Gun applications skyrocket after passage of Measure 114 Horse facility promotor/advisor guilty of tax evasion Green resident worries about being collateral damage Norris Blueberry Farms represent Oregon in trip to South Korea, Japan Vehicle rollover Wednesday on Interstate 5 Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Inactive Report NFL Inactive Report Umpqua Star Gazer: December 2022 Sports on TV for Monday, November 28 NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
