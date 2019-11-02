MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
GUTHRIE — Sarah and Davis Guthrie, Roseburg, Oct. 23, a daughter, O’shea Grace Guthrie, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
HUNT — Carly and Devin Hunt, Winston, Oct. 23, a daughter, Ellison Rose Hunt, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
IRWIN — Destiny Irwin, Roseburg, Oct. 25, a daughter, Paisley Lanae Irwin, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
PRICE — BreAnn Klumph and Travis Price, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 25, a son, Maverick Blayne Price, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
TYLER — Angela Thatcher, Winston, Oct. 28, a son, Elijah Daniel Tyler, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
BEESLEY — Lauryn Hendrix and Zachariah Beesley, Roseburg, Oct. 29, a son, Connor Forrest Bensen Beesley, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
SCHAFF — Becki and Anthony Schaff, Roseburg, Oct. 29, a daughter, Raelynn Nicole Schaff, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
BOYD — Destini Croney and Kody Boyd, Roseburg, Oct. 31, a son, Daxton Lynn Everett Boyd, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.