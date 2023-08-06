Birth Announcements Aug 6, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGSTEENSLAND — Kati Steensland, Myrtle Creek, July 25, a son, Castiel Jay Louis Steensland, 8 pounds 15 ounces.JENSEN — Alexa and Tanner Jensen, Roseburg, July 26, a daughter, Jenna Reina Jensen, 6 pounds 6 ounces.THOMPSON — Brooke Pulver and Schylar Thompson, Roseburg, July 26, a son, Brixton Keith Thompson, 7 pounds 7 ounces.CRISP — Stephanie and Michael Crisp, Roseburg, July 27, a daughter, Kamille Georgia Crisp, 6 pounds 12 ounces.HUBSKY — Cortney and Christopher Hubsky, Winston, July 27, a son, Easton Roy Hubsky, 8 pounds 7 ounces.PHILLIPS — Jamiee and Nathan Phillips, Myrtle Creek, July 28, a son, Grayson Scott Phillips, 8 pounds 3 ounces.LANE — Sierra Hansen and Tyler Lane, Roseburg, July 29, a son, Stanley James Lane, 8 pounds. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Wellspring, Music on the Half Shell struggle with co-existence Mandy Fugate Where can the unhoused camp in public? New city ordinance explained Court's decision blow to timber industry Death Notices for August 1, 2023 Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Kudos: Thanks for the continuing support Sunday's Transactions Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Runs
