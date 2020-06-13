MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
CHILDERS — Hailey Martin and Tylar Childers, Winston, June 2, a son, Mason Lee Childers, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
GARY — Sherry and Jared Gary, Sutherlin, June 4, a daughter, Scarlett Marie Gary, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
GARCIA — Cintia and Aaron Garcia, Myrtle Creek, June 8, a son, Westen Michael Garcia, WT 6 pounds 11 ounces.
HEDLUND — Whitney and Dalton Hedlund, Rice Valley, June 8, a daughter, Georgia Joy Hedlund, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
HUTCHINSON — Emily Kerry and Gregory Hutchinson, Sutherlin, June 8, a daughter, River Jo Hutchinson, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
KINMAN — Alexandrea and Jacob Kinman, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Berkleigh Ann Kinman, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
KELLER — Brittany and Matthew Keller, Roseburg, June 9, a son, Hudson Wayne Keller, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
BASSO-BENSON — Jennifer Basso-Benson and Austin Benson, Roseburg, June 10, a son, Logan Kawikani Basso-Benson, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
UPRIGHT — Karrlee Powell and Kevin Upright, Roseburg, June 10, a daughter, Willow Nikole Upright, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
