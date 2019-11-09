MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HUNTLEY — Sadie Linececum and Kyle Huntley, Roseburg, Oct. 30, a daughter, Briella Diane Lenee Huntley, 5 pounds 2 ounces.
NIXON — Courtney and Brett Nixon, Roseburg. Oct. 31, a daughter, Abigail Lucille Nixon, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
WHITECOTTON — Emily Bidwell and Michael Whitecotton, Roseburg, Nov. 1, a son, John Conner Whitecotton, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
ANTONIO — Samantha Howard and Nicholas Antonio, Roseburg, Nov. 4, a son, Oliver Joseph Antonio, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
ATTERBURY — Stephanie and Joshua Atterbury, Roseburg, Nov. 4, a daughter, Skyler Everett Atterbury, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
WALKER — Kaitlin and Matt Walker, Roseburg, Nov. 6, a daughter, Reagan Shane Walker, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
