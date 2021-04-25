MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
DAVIS — Rachel Cuellar and Micah Davis, Roseburg, April 12, a son, Endymion Thomas Davis, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
SMITH — Lyndsey and Chris Smith, Roseburg, April 12, a daughter, Madisyn Mae Smith, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
GILES — Leah and Matt Giles, Days Creek, April 13, a daughter, Sarah Gracen Giles, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
ROSS — Rebekah Dornbusch and Tyler Ross, Myrtle Creek, April 13, a daughter, Penelope Kathleen Alyce Ross, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
BLADORN — Arinna Murray Somirs and Jeffrey Bladorn, Roseburg, April 14, a son, Alister James Bladorn, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
TOMLINSON — Marissa and Jesse Tomlinson, Myrtle Creek, April 14, a son, Colton Edward Tomlinson, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
BREIER — Samantha Devlin and Zayan Breier, Roseburg, April 15, a daughter, Juniper Jade Breier, 7 pounds.
MYERS — Audrey Harrigan and Jeffery Myers, Sutherlin, April 15, a son, Elijah William Myers, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
REED — Marissa Reed, Myrtle Creek, April 15, a daughter, Koren Lynette Reed, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
GINNIS — Casi and Samuel Ginnis, Myrtle Creek, April 17, a daughter, Opal Regina-Pamela Ginnis, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
RADFORD — Keely and Sean Radford, Sutherlin, April 21, a daughter, Collins Ann Radford, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
